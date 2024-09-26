BeerBiceps' YouTube channel gets hacked, Ranveer Allahbadia shares cryptic message

Social media influencer-cum-entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia put up a cryptic post on his Instagram account after his YouTube channel got hacked.

On Wednesday (September 25), Ranveer's YouTube channels, including BeerBiceps, was hacked and rechristened.

The attackers changed the name of BeerBiceps to @Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

After being hacked, all his podcasts and interviews were deleted and replaced with older streams from events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump.