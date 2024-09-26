BeerBiceps' YouTube channel gets hacked, Ranveer Allahbadia shares cryptic message

Social media influencer-cum-entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia put up a cryptic post on his Instagram account after his YouTube channel got hacked.
On Wednesday (September 25), Ranveer's YouTube channels, including BeerBiceps, was hacked and rechristened.
The attackers changed the name of BeerBiceps to @Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."
After being hacked, all his podcasts and interviews were deleted and replaced with older streams from events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
The hacked channels were later taken down by YouTube with the message "This page isn’t available".
Ranveer was not in town at the time when the hacking happened. He was reportedly in Singapore.
Though he did not release any statement, he left millions of his followers wondering as to what his next move would be by putting out a cryptic message on his Instagram handle.
Posting a picture of a meal, Ranveer said, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet".
BeerBiceps posts about channels being hacked
Credit: instagram/@beerbiceps
But his next message was the one which left his followers bewildered.
In a subsequent story, he shared a selfie with an eye mask with the caption "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."
Credit: instagram/@beerbiceps
Ranveer has been kind of a 'celebrity' in the cyberspace. In the run-up to the Parliament elections in May, June, many BJP leaders including Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar were featured on his social media channels.
The hacking of Ranveer's YouTube channel has raised serious concerns about the privacy and security in cyber space.
It was just last week that the official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was taken down after it was hacked. The hacked version started airing videos promoting cryptocurrency before it was pulled down.
Published 26 September 2024, 10:25 IST