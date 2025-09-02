<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas filed by the National Investigation Agency and the son of Kanhaiya Lal, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udaipur">Udaipur </a>tailor who was brutally murdered in 2022, seeking cancellation of bail to one of the accused.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to interfere with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-high-court">Rajasthan High Court</a> order granting bail to Mohammed Javed.</p>.<p>The top court was hearing appeals filed by the NIA and Yash Teli, son of Lal, against the order passed by the Rajasthan High Court granting bail to Javed.</p>.<p>Teli's lawyer had contended that the role of Javed is very serious as he gave information about the whereabouts and presence of the deceased to the assailants.</p>.<p>He submitted that the high court was not correct in granting bail to him without delving deep into the gravity of the offence.</p>.<p>The plea submitted that the murder was committed in a communally surcharged atmosphere across the country.</p>.<p>The petition claimed the prime accused had gathered themselves, prepared to commit the murder, collected weapons, did recce and planted Javed to inform about whereabouts of the deceased.</p>.<p>On the fateful date, they entered into the tailor's shop disguising as customers and while the deceased was taking their size, the accused planted a camera, shouted communal slogans, attacked and murdered the deceased, the plea alleged.</p>.Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder: Accused granted bail by Rajasthan High Court.<p>According to the NIA, the accused Javed worked in a shop near Lal’s shop and gave whereabouts at the time of crime to the assailants and also informed about location of the deceased.</p>.<p>The incident is being investigated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a>.</p>.<p>Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur on June 28, 2022 by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam.</p>.<p>The two accused, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gause, had also made a video of the act and posted it online.</p>