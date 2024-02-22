Being blind to genocide has set horrendous precedent: Priyanka Gandhi on Gaza fatalities

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "What the international community has allowed in Gaza will go down in history not only as a great shame for the whole of humanity, but as a turning point for the human race."

"Being blind to genocide as it is carried out with impunity, turning our backs to the merciless slaughter of thousands of innocent children, refusing to step in while an entire nation starves and begs for help, while hospitals are bombed, doctors tortured and humiliated, and patients allowed to die, enabling an oppressive regime by offering its ships our ports, fuelling its inhumane rampage by providing it with more and more funding and arms -- all this has now set a horrendous precedent," the Congress general secretary said.