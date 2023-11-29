'Being my translator can be a dangerous job': Rahul Gandhi shares humorous campaign tale

The Wayanad MP jokingly stated that being his translator "can be a dangerous job."

Citing his recent speech at a poll rally in Telangana as an example, the Congress MP said that the translator "got into a lot of trouble."

"I was saying something and he (the translator) was saying something else. Then, after some time, I started counting my words, you know. He was speaking in Telugu. So, I thought if I say five words in Hindi, it would take five or seven words in Telugu. But he would speak 20, 25, 30 words."