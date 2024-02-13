Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi to resume from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur on day 31st

Hello readers! Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodod Nyay Yatra for the 31st day is yet to start from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur region. Gandhi will attend a public meeting later in the day.
The previous night in Korba region, Rahul met representatives of Hasdev Bachao Andolan in Chhattisgarh, Check highlights here.
Taking a swipe at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesturday said he saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai and big business people at the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya last month but the poor, labourers and farmers were not seen. Read more.