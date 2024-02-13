JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi to resume from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur on day 31st

Hello readers! Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodod Nyay Yatra for the 31st day is yet to start from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur region. Gandhi will attend a public meeting later in the day.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 03:17 IST

02:1713 Feb 2024

Enriching journey

The previous night in Korba region, Rahul met representatives of Hasdev Bachao Andolan in Chhattisgarh, Check highlights here.

Taking a swipe at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesturday said he saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai and big business people at the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya last month but the poor, labourers and farmers were not seen. Read more.

02:0613 Feb 2024

Rahul Gandhi will resume his journey from Chhattisgarh's Udaipur region on the 31st day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(Published 13 February 2024, 03:17 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

