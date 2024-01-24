JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Amid uproar, Yatra to resume from Assam soon

Track the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra live with DH!
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 02:35 IST

Highlights
02:3524 Jan 2024

No CM, not even the PM has the right to direct the police to lodge an FIR: Ashok Gehlot on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

02:2224 Jan 2024

Nyay Yatra: Rahul will come up with five pillars of justice

02:1824 Jan 2024

Yatra to enter Bengal on Thursday, may not reach Kolkata: Congress leader

02:3524 Jan 2024

02:1824 Jan 2024

Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(Published 24 January 2024, 02:35 IST)
