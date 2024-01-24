Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Amid uproar, Yatra to resume from Assam soon
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 02:35 IST
Highlights
02:3524 Jan 2024
No CM, not even the PM has the right to direct the police to lodge an FIR: Ashok Gehlot on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
02:2224 Jan 2024
Nyay Yatra: Rahul will come up with five pillars of justice
02:1824 Jan 2024
Yatra to enter Bengal on Thursday, may not reach Kolkata: Congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the idea behind his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to people and the party will present a five-point blueprint of 'nyay' that will also help strengthen the country.
Here is today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
(Published 24 January 2024, 02:35 IST)