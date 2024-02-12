Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh paved way for decision to join NDA: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi: In his first official acknowledgement of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary stated that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh paved the way for his decision.

"After the Bharat Ratna honour, we are very happy. This award is not limited to my family or our party; it is an honour to all the farmers, the youth, and the poor in our country," Chaudhary told reporters.

He added, "We had to make this decision in a very short time, keeping in mind the situation."