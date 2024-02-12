JOIN US
Homeindia

Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh paved way for decision to join NDA: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

In his first official acknowledgement of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary stated that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh paved the way for his decision.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 14:12 IST

New Delhi: In his first official acknowledgement of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary stated that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh paved the way for his decision.

"After the Bharat Ratna honour, we are very happy. This award is not limited to my family or our party; it is an honour to all the farmers, the youth, and the poor in our country," Chaudhary told reporters.

He added, "We had to make this decision in a very short time, keeping in mind the situation."

Responding to media queries about some leaders in his party being unhappy, Chaudhary stated that the decision was made after due consultation.

"The reports about leaders being unhappy are untrue; I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no big planning behind this decision; we wanted to do something good for the people," Chaudhary stated.

The departure of RLD, which holds influence in Western UP among agitating farmers, from the I.N.D.I.A. alliance marks the second such exit in the past month, following Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) joining the NDA in Bihar.

