<p>New Delhi: A lawyer on Monday made a bid to hurl shoes at Chief Justice of India (CJI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-gavai">B R Gavai</a>, creating commotion inside the courtroom.</p><p>In a dramatic scene, the advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, made an unsuccessful attempt to throw shoes at Gavai. Security personnel, however, intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.</p><p>When he was being taken away, he was heard shouting: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).” He was reportedly unhappy with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/go-and-ask-the-deity-supreme-court-rejects-plea-for-restoring-lord-vishnu-idol-in-khajuraho-3730837">CJI's remarks on the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol</a>.</p>.'I respect all religions', CJI Gavai on social media posts on remarks over reconstruction of Lord Vishnu idol.<p>The CJI, however, asked the lawyers present to carry on with the day’s proceedings. </p><p>"Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.</p><p>The incident comes in the backdrop of a controversy related to the Gavai's remarks when he declined to consider a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>"Go and ask the deity himself to do something," Justice Gavai had said, in response to a petition filed by Rakesh Dalal.</p><p>After the incident, the 71-year-old advocate was arrested by the police.</p><p>"He is a resident of the Mayur Vihar area and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)," the senior police officer said.</p><p>Further investigations are on, the police said.</p>