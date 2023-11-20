Biden's participation in G20 virtual summit hosted by Modi uncertain, Putin will attend

New Delhi: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair another G20 summit virtually on Wednesday, uncertainty looms large over the participation of United States President Joe Biden, although Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to attend it through video conferencing from Moscow.

“With Thanksgiving around the corner, we are not sure whether he (US president) would be able to take part in the virtual summit,” the envoy of Washington DC to New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, said on Monday.

Garcetti noted that Biden had visited New Delhi from September 8 to 10 to attend the 18th G20 summit which had been hosted by Modi.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had skipped the G20 summit in New Delhi. Russia’s delegation had been led by the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China’s by its Premier Li Qiang.