<p>New Delhi: Trouble is brewing in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc over seat sharing after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpiml">CPI(ML)L</a> rejected the offer by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rjd">RJD</a>, which included swapping of its incumbent seats and no increase in the constituencies it will be contesting. </p><p>Sources said the CPI(ML)L conveyed its displeasure strongly to the RJD leadership and is all set to submit a fresh list of demands, which includes around 30 seats.</p><p>CPI(ML)L sources said the party's decision about the next course would depend on the decision the RJD takes on the revised list the party would share on Tuesday.</p><p>Stepping up pressure, the party leaders said all options are open for them if the RJD rejects their demand. The CPI(ML)L had won 12 of the 19 seats it contested in 2020 and had been expecting more seats this time.</p><p>Leaders told DH they cannot compromise on the dignity of the party.</p><p>"Giving us seats means a sure shot victory. What is surprising is that the RJD is not understanding or willing to understand that," a senior leader said. </p><p>CPI(ML)L entered the coalition in 2020 at the last minute. While it was fielding 30 candidates, last-minute negotiations had led to the Left party contesting 19 seats. </p><p>By demanding around 30 seats, the party is looking at contesting as many seats as it had planned to fight five years ago.</p>