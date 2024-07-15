Bihar CM should 'strike', he's in position to get it done: Congress on special category status demand

Ramesh also said, "He (Kumar) is in a position to get it done now. He should strike. The same goes for the Andhra Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) as well."

Commenting on NITI Aayog's latest SDG Index, senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Water Resources Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, has said, "The latest report of Aayog has vindicated our long-standing demand for greater central financial assistance."

"This is the reason why we have been asking for special category status (SCS) or a special package for Bihar which is managing its finances on its own. But Bihar comes among the poorest states in the country."

"Bihar is the most deserving state that needs special financial assistance from the Centre. The economy of Bihar is one of the fastest-growing in India. Bihar has not only grown consistently but also outperformed even the most developed states," Chaudhary had said.