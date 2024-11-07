'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha cremated with full state honours in Patna

<p>Patna: Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha was cremated with full state honours here on Thursday.</p>.<p>The last rites were performed by her son Anshuman Sinha, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere.</p>.<p>Hundreds of fans had gathered outside Gulbi Ghat crematorium in Patna’s Mahendru area for her last glimpse. Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ashwani Choubey was also present.</p>.<p>Earlier, Sinha’s body was taken out in a procession from her residence in Rajendra Nagar area (near Kankarbagh) to the crematorium.</p>.Sharda Sinha: Voice of Chhath falls silent, the songs live on.<p>The Padma Bhushan recipient passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She was 72.</p>.<p>The body of the popular folk singer was brought to Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Several Bihar ministers were present at the airport to receive the body. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited her house and placed a wreath on the body.</p>.<p>Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda is expected to visit Sinha’s house on Thursday evening.</p>.<p>Known as 'Bihar Kokila' for her melodious renditions of Chhath and folk songs, including <em>Kartik Maas Ijoriya, Suraj Bhaile Bihaan,</em> and Bollywood hits like <em>Taar Bijli</em> and <em>Babul,</em> Sharda Sinha lost her battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.</p>.<p>Her passing away on the first day of Chhath festival — a coincidence that many have called scripted by destiny — adds an emotional layer to her legacy.</p>.<p>Sinha, a trained classical singer, was widely revered for blending classical and folk music in her performances.</p>.<p>Often referred to as the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’, she was a devout Chhath worshipper and would release a new song to mark the festival every year, even in her declining health.</p>.<p>This year, she released the song <em>Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya,</em> a prayer that reflected her struggle with illness, just a day before her passing. Sinha was synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi languages.</p>.<p>Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>Her folk songs, particularly those sung during Chhath Puja and weddings, became iconic. Some of her most popular tracks include <em>Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya, Dwar Chekai, Patna Se,</em> and <em>Koyal Bin.</em></p>.<p>Sinha, who lost her husband a few months ago and is survived by a son and a daughter, studied literature at Patna University in the 1970s.</p>.<p>She went on to obtain a doctorate in music from Lalit Narayan Mithila University at Darbhanga while making her mark as a folk singer, getting noticed by big names in the film industry.</p>.<p>In the 1990s’ blockbuster <em>Maine Pyar Kiya</em> that introduced Salman Khan, Sinha's rendition of <em>Kahe tose sajna</em> was hailed as the perfect backdrop to the pain of the lovelorn lead pair.</p>