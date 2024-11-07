Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha cremated with full state honours in Patna

The last rites were performed by her son Anshuman Sinha, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 07:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 07:02 IST
India NewsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us