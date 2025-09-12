Supreme Court order clears way for Garvebhavipalya Lake development in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has vacated its earlier status quo order on Garvebhavipalya Lake, allowing the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take over and develop the 17-acre waterbody in Hongasandra, Bommanahalli assembly constituency.</p>.<p>The case, pending since 2020, was settled on September 4, 2025, clearing legal hurdles for the rejuvenation of the lake.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, at Kempambudi Lake in Bengaluru North taluk, officials have reclaimed 15 guntas of encroached land and included it within the 47-acre lake boundary after a survey was conducted in July 2024.</p>