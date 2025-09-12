Bengaluru: Love triangle turns fatal; man stabbed to death in Tilaknagar

<p>Bengaluru: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s former lover in Nakalu Bande under the Tilaknagar police station limits on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The police arrested Jeevan, a Byrasandra resident, who stabbed Kiran, a resident of Nakalu Bande, Jayanagar 3rd Block. </p>.<p>Kiran, originally from Kanakapura, lived with his parents in Nakalu Bande and worked with an online delivery company. Jeevan, employed at a vehicle showroom, was earlier in a relationship with a young woman working at a cosmetic centre in Jayanagar. The couple had parted ways after frequent arguments.</p>.Man killed, body stored in ice-cream freezer in 'love triangle murder' in Tripura.<p>The woman later began a relationship with Kiran, who lived near her house. A few days ago, the couple posted about their relationship on social media.</p>.<p>After seeing the posts, Jeevan reportedly called the woman on Wednesday evening, asking her to return the gifts he had given her. The woman informed Kiran, and they went together to return the items.</p>.<p>The police said the woman, accompanied by Kiran, met Jeevan near Preeti Ladies PG in Nakalu Bande to hand over a speaker he had gifted her.</p>.<p>An argument broke out between Jeevan and the woman. Locals intervened and dispersed them. However, in a fit of rage, Jeevan stabbed Kiran in the chest with a knife, killing him on the spot.</p>