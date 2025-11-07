Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

4 voters booked in Bihar for clicking photos of EVMs, posting those on social media

The cases were registered in Ara, Gopalganj and Saran, where polling happened in the first phase on Thursday, officials said.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 17:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 17:23 IST
India NewsBiharvotersbookedBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us