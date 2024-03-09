JOIN US
Homeindiabihar

Amit Shah inaugurates memorial of veteran leader Kailashpati Mishra in Bihar

Kailashpati Mishra, a senior leader of the Jana Sangh, was a minister in the Karpoori Thakur government in the state. He was also the first president of the BJP in Bihar.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 09:50 IST

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the memorial of veteran leader Kailashpati Mishra on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday.

Mishra, a senior leader of the Jana Sangh, was a minister in the Karpoori Thakur government in the state. He was also the first president of the BJP in Bihar.

He also served as the governor of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Shah inaugurated a park named after Mishra and then unveiled his statue.

He was accompanied by Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and other senior leaders of the state BJP.

The park has been developed on 2 acres of land donated by the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI).

(Published 09 March 2024, 09:50 IST)
