Another bridge collapses in Bihar, seventh such incident in 15 days

Siwan, Bihar: In a troubling trend for Bihar, a portion of a bridge over Gandaki river in Siwan district collapsed on Wednesday morning, marking the seventh such incident in the state within the past 15 days.

The small bridge, situated in the district's Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj.

No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan in the last 11 days.

Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said the exact cause is under investigation. Senior officials from the block have already reached the site, he added.