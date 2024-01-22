Bihar's final electoral roll published with 7,64 cr voters; significant rise in women voters

According to a statement released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, there is a sharp decrease of 2,07,136 in the number of voters aged 80 years and above in the state. The number of voters aged 80 years and above in the state has come down from 16,57,552 to 14,50,416. Under house-to-house verification, 2,07,136 entries from the electoral roll were deleted, which included names of permanently shifted electors, dead electors and multiple entries, said an official of the CEO office.