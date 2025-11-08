Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress chief rubbishes claims of NDA victory, cites '400-paar rhetoric' ahead of LS polls

Both Kharge and Venugopal of Modi’s claimed that the manifesto of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was a 'bundle of lies'.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 11:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 11:10 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeBiharNDABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us