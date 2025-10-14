Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD supremo Lalu gives away RJD ticket; stops after Tejashwi's intervention

Tejashwi reportedly told his father that photographs and video clips of party candidates with the symbol could not go down well with alliance partners, with whom a deal is yet to be struck
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 06:50 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 04:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDLalu Prasad YadavBihar Assembly Elections 2025

