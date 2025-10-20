<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. While it may be seen as a contest between the National Democratic alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the emergence of Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has forced political pundits to rework their calculations.</p><p>Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards. However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.</p>.<p>One can use certain official documents as alternatives to a voter ID card. Here's a list of alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs:</p><p>1. Aadhaar card</p><p>2. MGNREGA job card</p><p>3. Bank or post office passbooks with photographs</p><p>4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour</p><p>5. Driving license</p><p>6. PAN card</p><p>7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR</p><p>8. Passport</p><p>9. Pension documents with photograph</p><p>10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies</p><p>11. Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs</p><p>12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.</p>