Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 | FAQs: 12 documents that are valid id proofs for voting

Voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 09:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBihar NewsID Proofvoters idBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us