Bihar brings 'Patna Declaration' to strengthen bird conservation initiatives in South Asian region

The Patna declaration is aimed at promoting more collaboration between countries and organisations along the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) and East Asian Australasian Flyway (EAAF) in bird conservation initiatives and combating the illegal hunting, taking and trade of wild birds, she said.

Besides, enforcement of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) at the grassroots level under the Wildlife Protection Action Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022), is also the aim of the declaration, she added.