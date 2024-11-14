Home
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tries to touch PM Modi’s feet on stage; third attempt this year

This was the third time this year that Nitish attempted to touch Modi’s feet and seek his blessings, rather than following the protocol of a state’s CM shaking hands with the PM.
Abhay Kumar
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 04:46 IST

India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNitish KumarBiharTrending

