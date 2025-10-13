Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bihar court issues summonses to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over hurling of 'abuse' at PM Modi

The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sheikhpura, Vibha Rani, on a complaint filed by BJP leader Hiralal Singh on September 4.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 17:05 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 17:05 IST
