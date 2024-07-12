Bihar districts on alert as water levels of rivers rise

Patna: The Bihar government on Thursday asked district administrations to remain alert as water levels of several rivers were rising, following continuous rainfall in the last two-three days.

Disaster Management Department (DMD) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Pratyaya Amrit held a virtual review meeting with the officials concerned of almost all districts and enquired about the situation at various places in the state.

According to a statement issued by DMD, he instructed the officials to "remain alert and fully prepared to tackle the situation if the water level increases further".

Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend throughout their courses, inundating low-lying localities.

Officials in the state Water Resources Department (WRD), however, said there is "no alarming situation in the state so far".

The situation was critical in East Champaran, Gopalganj and West Champaran districts as several rivers, including Gandak and Burhi Gandak, were either flowing above their danger levels or nearing the danger mark in certain places, officials said.