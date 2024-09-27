Bihar govt can't provide free electricity to power consumers: Energy Minister

Patna: The Bihar government made it clear it will not provide free electricity to power consumers.

The government claimed power was already heavily subsidised and asserted it will complete the installation of pre-paid smart meters across the state by next year, notwithstanding criticism from the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said electricity was being provided to consumers at heavily subsidised rates.

"We can't provide free electricity to consumers. This we have been maintaining for the last several years. We are already providing electricity to the consumers at a heavily subsidised rates. For giving subsidy to power consumers, the state government has sanctioned Rs 13,114 crore in 2023-24, which has now gone up to Rs 15,343 crore in the current fiscal," he said.