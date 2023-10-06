Bihar: JD(U) MLA abuses journalists on being asked why he carried pistol inside hospital

When journalists in Patna approached the MLA with queries about the video which was said to be a couple of days old, Mandal tried to explain away his conduct saying, "I was carrying my licensed pistol as I always do. But I had forgotten to carry the holster. So I had kept the firearm inside the pocket of my pajamas."

He added, "I had gone to the hospital to see a relative. While climbing the stairs, the pistol started slipping out of my pocket. So I caught hold of it." When journalists teased him with the question that whether he was still carrying his pistol, the MLA, who remains in the news for his bouts of temper, snapped.