Bihar: LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest 2025 assembly polls under Nitish's leadership

Addressing workers, the party’s state parliamentary board chief Hulas Pandey said, “Our leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has already made it clear that we have to fulfil unfinished dreams of our great leader late Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Our party, under the leadership of Chirag Paswan ji, won all five Lok Sabha seats allotted by the NDA in Bihar. We have a 100 per cent strike rate."