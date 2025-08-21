Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Turkish firm Celebi withdraws plea in Bombay High Court against revocation of airport security clearance

On July 7, the Delhi HC dismissed a writ petition by another Celebi subsidiary seeking suspension and annulment of the security clearance cancellation.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 14:26 IST
India NewsBombay High CourtMaharshtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us