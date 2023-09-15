Bihar minister's remark on Ramcharitmanas betrayed sick mentality: Nityanand Rai

Rai said, "It is the RJD, known for patronising criminals and indulging in corruption, that deserves to be compared to cyanide. So do all its allies, including (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) JD(U)."

He also added, "The 'ghamandia' (arrogant) coalition stands exposed and the people of the country will punish all its constituents in the Lok Sabha polls next year."

Notably, the state minister allegedly made the remarks late on Thursday evening and it created a furore when a video clip, the authenticity of which PTI could not independently verify, went viral on social media.