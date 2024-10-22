Bihar: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj names candidate for bypoll to Ramgarh assembly seat

<p>Patna: The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Tuesday named Sushil Kushwaha as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat in Bihar.</p>.<p>The announcement was made by Kishor at a press conference in Kaimur district.</p>.<p>Kushwaha, a former BSP leader, contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Buxar, a part of which is the Ramgarh assembly segment.</p>.Bihar by-polls: RJD names candidates for 3 seats, one to be contested by CPI(ML).<p>The bypoll was necessitated in Ramgarh following the election of RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>By-elections will be held on four seats -- Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj. The polling will be held on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.</p>.<p>The bypolls in all four seats were being held as their MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>The Jan Suraaj Party has already named former vice chief of the Army, Lieutenant General Krishna Singh, as its candidate for the Tarari assembly seat. </p>