Bihar school principal converts office into residence, inquiry initiated: Report

Social media was recently flooded with viral images of the office room of a school in Bihar, which has been turned into a 'bedroom-cum-kitchen' by the principal, taking the concept of work from home to an entirely new level.
According to The Times of India, Sheela Hembram, the principal of Upgraded Middle School at Bardaun in Jamui district's Maoist-affected Khaira block, said, "I have not captured any classroom. Rather, I have been staying in the school office."
She added that she has been living in the school for the past four months, because she and her family are homeless as they have been getting a new house built in a nearby village.
Compounding the situation further is the school's operational challenges due to space constraints. Despite having over 150 students spanning classes I to VIII, instruction is confined to just three classrooms—a predicament lamented by Hembram.
Classes I-III are held in one room, IV-V in another and VI-VIII in a third. The situation could have been eased if the office room was made available for the students.
When asked about the situation Hembram told TOI, "I had planned to vacate the room once my house is completed but now I will do so sooner as people have raised objections."
It also appears that the principal is utilising the classrooms to store construction materials and enlisting the assistance of the students in this endeavour. Several viral clips have emerged depicting children from the school transporting items such as iron rods between classrooms.
TOI reported that the District Education Officer Kapil Deo Tiwari has been informed about the issue and has initiated an inquiry into the matter.
"We will initiate action against the principal if it is found to be true," Tiwari added.
