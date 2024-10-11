Bihar: Two policemen injured in liquor mafia attack in Katihar, 11 held

<p>Katihar (Bihar): Two policemen were injured in Bihar's Katihar district after they were attacked by supporters of people allegedly involved in the illegal trade of liquor, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The injured police constables Gulshan Kumar and Ritesh Kumar were posted with the 'Dial 112' wing of the district police.</p>.<p>The police have so far arrested 11 people in connection with the incident, the officials said.</p>.<p>Notably, the sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the district police on Thursday, the incident took place on Tuesday (October 8) when constables Gulshan Kumar and Ritesh Kumar, acting on a tip-off, reached Bheria Rahika Gaushala area to arrest a person called Rajesh Kumar Chouhan.</p>.Bihar CM Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 225.25 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families.<p>There was specific information that Chouhan was indulging in illegal liquor trade in the area.</p>.<p>The moment both constables reached there on a police bike, Chouhan's supporters started pelting them with stones, the statement said.</p>.<p>Sensing the gravity of the situation, both injured constables managed to escape. Later, the mob damaged the police bike.</p>.<p>Both injured constables reached the nearest police station and they were immediately taken to the hospital.</p>.<p>Later, personnel of the local police station reached there and nabbed some people, it said.</p>.<p>So far, 11 people, including prime accused Chouhan, have been arrested by the police. Further investigation is on. The condition of both injured cops is out of danger, the statement added. </p>