Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar: Two policemen injured in liquor mafia attack in Katihar, 11 held

Notably, the sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 23:36 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharLiquorMafiaBihar Policeinjured

Follow us on :

Follow Us