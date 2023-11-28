BJP attacks Nitish govt over 'reduction in Hindu holidays' in Bihar schools

Sushil Kumar Modi, Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister, told PTI Video, "The late Monday night order of the education department is an assault on Hindu sentiments by the Nitish Kumar government. We demand its immediate withdrawal or else the people will take to the streets in protest."

Holidays on Ram Navami and Janmashtami, associated with the most popular of Hindu deities Lord Rama and Lord Krishna respectively, have been done away with and on the other hand, the number of days requiring schools to remain shut for Muslim festivals has been increased, Modi alleged.