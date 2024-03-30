Calling spouse 'bhoot', 'pishach' not cruelty, says Patna HC quashing 30 year old dowry case against father-son duo

Patna: The Patna High Court has observed that the use of "filthy language" by an estranged couple, who call each other names like "bhoot" (ghost) and "pishach" (vampire), does not tantamount to "cruelty".

The remarks came from a single-judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, who was hearing a petition filed by Sahdeo Gupta and his son Naresh Kumar Gupta, both residents of Bokaro in adjoining Jharkhand.

The father-son duo had challenged an order passed by courts in Bihar's Nalanda district, on a complaint filed by Naresh Gupta's divorced wife in Nawada, her native place.

The complainant had filed a case against her husband and father-in-law, way back in 1994, accusing them of physical and material torture to press for the demand for a car in dowry.

The case was later transferred to Nalanda from Nawada upon a prayer by the father-son duo, who ended up being slapped with rigorous imprisonment for a year, by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, in 2008 and their appeal before the Additional Sessions Court was rejected 10 years later.