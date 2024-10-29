Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

CBI files charge sheet against principal commissioner of Income Tax in bribery case

The agency has booked Santosh Kumar and four middlemen and conduits on allegations that they were receiving bribes from different income tax assessees under his jurisdiction, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 12:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 12:45 IST
India NewsBiharIncome Tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us