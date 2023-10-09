Home
bihar

Cops suspended for throwing body of accident victim into canal in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

The footage, captured by a passerby, revealed two police officers dragging the blood-soaked body of a man when a third policeman accompanied them to help.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 19:09 IST

Bihar Police on Sunday suspended three cops who were caught on camera while dumping remains of an accident victim into a canal near Dhodhi canal bridge in Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district, police said.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media earlier in the day.

According to a statement by the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, "Authenticity of the video was examined and it turned out to be genuine. It’s an unfortunate incident and the cops who were present there failed to perform their duty properly. The driver constable involved has been suspended, while the contracts of two home guard jawans on duty has been terminated".

Parts of the body that could be salvaged were sent for postmortem, it said, adding the identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

The footage, captured by a passerby, revealed two police officers dragging the blood-soaked body of a man when a third policeman accompanied them to help. They were also seen using their batons to push a body (probably the victim) into the canal.

(Published 08 October 2023, 19:09 IST)
