Coupling of Magadh Express breaks, train splits into two near Bihar's Buxar

Patna: The coupling of Magadh Express from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 11.08 am between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations, they said.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "... the incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur railway stations."