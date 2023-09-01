Double murder case: SC says ex-Bihar MP Prabhunath Singh to be sentenced for life

However, the order uploaded later in the day by the apex court said, 'Arguments concluded. Judgment/order reserved'.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and Vikram Nath had said, before the judgement was uploaded, that Singh and the state of Bihar will have to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each, separately, to the families of the two deceased, and Rs 5 lakh to an injured victim in the case.