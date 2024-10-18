ED arrests Bihar-cadre IAS officer, ex-RJD MLA in money-laundering case

<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in a money-laundering case, official sources said.</p><p>While Hans was arrested from Patna, Yadav was taken into custody by the agency from Delhi under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>The arrests were preceded by fresh ED searches on Friday.</p>.Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to suspended Chhattisgarh cop in Mahadev app case.<p>Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department while Yadav is a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator. He represented the Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in Madhubani district from 2015 to 2020.</p><p>The money-laundering case against the two stems from a FIR of the Bihar Police. </p>