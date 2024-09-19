'Extremely sad and serious': BSP chief Mayawati seeks govt action after 20-25 houses of Dalits set on fire in Bihar

Around 20-25 houses were set on fire by miscreants in Bihar's Krishnanagar under the Mufassil Police Station area, ANI reported on Thursday.
While the prima facie seemed to be land issue, no casualties have been reported so far.
Seeking strict action against the goons, BSP chief Mayawati urged to government to provide financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims.
"The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims," she posted on platform X.
More to follow...
Published 19 September 2024, 02:46 IST