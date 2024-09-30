Home
Flood situation in Bihar worsens as embankments of Kosi, Bagmati rivers breached

The Kosi river was in spate and breached its embankment near Kartarpur block, inundating Kirtarpur and Ghanshyampur villages in Darbhanga late on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 07:27 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 07:27 IST
