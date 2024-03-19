Four-term MP Ali Ashraf Fatmi quits JD(U), likely to join RJD

Patna: JD(U) national general secretary Mohammed Ali Ashraf Fatmi on Tuesday resigned from the party, triggering speculations that the former Union minister might be eyeing a return to the RJD.

In a hand-written letter addressed to the JD(U) national president, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Fatmi said he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership for "protecting my moral values".

Talking to PTI over phone, he said, "I have quit JD(U) and do not wish to say much more in the matter. As regards my future course of action, it will be known in a few days."