<p>In a rare sight, citizens of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>'s Jaynagar witnessed the grandeur of the Himalayan range, including the Mt Everest, owing it to skies free of pollution and fog. </p><p>As a viral video circulated social media, leaving netizens in awe as viewers can see clear skies, and the mountain range in the horizon. The snow-capped mountains stand tall with a scenic magnificence. </p>.<p>Jaynagar is located on the Kamla River banks in Bihar's Madhubani district. The river originates from a glacier in Nepal alongside the India-Nepal border, a the town where the highest peak in the world appears in line on the map.</p><p>A similar sight had welcomed residents during the 2020 pandemic, when the air pollution levels remained low.</p><p>Many say the vivid sight is visible from Vasant Panchami to Holi and Ram Navami, and later from Durga Puja to Kartik Purnima. The air and skies remain crisp and clean devoid of material that may obstruct sight, such as pollution, fog, or heavy clouds. </p>.<p>Many social media users reacted to this phenomenon, calling it breathtaking. A user commented, "Seeing the Himalayas from the plains feels almost surreal. Truly magnificent!" </p><p>Another user wrote, "When the air clears, even the mountains find their way back, a poetic reminder of what clean environment and calm bring to life."</p><p>As India faces hard-hitting side-effects of an ongoing climate crisis, and such sights turn rarer with passing time, such sights are set as reminders of what a cleaner and greener world could contribute to. </p>