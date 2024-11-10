Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Gutted body stuffed in gunny bag, partially burnt motorcycle found in Bihar's Nawada

The body and the motorcycle were found near Shiswa Mode in Kharidi Bigha village.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 10:17 IST
Bihar NewsMotorcycledead body

Follow us on :

Follow Us