Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Hindus must protect religion: BJP's Giriraj Singh wants unity against spit, land, and education 'jihads'

'We have already seen 'Spit Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'. Now there is 'Education Jihad' in Begusarai,' Singh said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 05:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 05:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharGiriraj SinghLove jihad

Follow us on :

Follow Us