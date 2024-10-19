Hindus must protect religion: BJP's Giriraj Singh wants unity against spit, land, and education 'jihads'

<p>Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/giriraj-singh">Giriraj Singh</a> on Saturday said that his 'culture, wealth, land and religion, all are in danger.' Speaking to <em>ANI</em> he <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1847485365424443691">said</a>, "Those who have objections to what I say, I request them to come and stay in Katihar, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj for 10 days, then they will know what 'Love Jihad' is." </p><p>The Union Minister, who started the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, on Friday, added that earlier this used to happen 'only to girls' but is now impacting boys as well. </p><p>"We have already seen 'Spit Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'. Now there is 'Education Jihad' in Begusarai," he said, adding that he was urging Hindus to protect their religion, then the religion would protect them as well.</p><p>"Everyone should stay united. Organised Hindus are safe Hindus. 'Batoge to Katoge'...", he said. </p><p>Yesterday, too, while flagging the communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Singh had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/flagging-threats-faced-by-hindus-giriraj-singh-kicks-off-hindu-swabhiman-yatra-from-bihars-bhagalpur-3238254">urged</a> the need for Hindus to be 'organised'. </p><p>"Hindus are not organised, which is why they are under threat despite being in the majority. In Bahraich, a Durga Puja procession was attacked, and a similar incident occurred in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Such incidents happen frequently, even though Hindus have never disrespected Tazia processions during Muharram. I have participated in Tazia processions myself," he had said. </p>.BJP working on 'creating riots, dive and rule' policy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Bahraich violence.<p>"In my constituency (Begusarai), it is being told that Hanuman used to offer 'namaz', Hanuman was a Muslim," <em>PTI</em> reported Singh say.</p><p>Singh, however, clarified that this was not a programme organised by the BJP, saying "I was born a Hindu, shall die a Hindu, and I feel it is my duty to ensure my community's safety." </p><p>The yatra began from Baba Budhanath temple, a prominent shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, where religious leaders presented him with a large "Trishul" (trident). Singh chose Bhagalpur as the starting point due to its "many old wounds," referring to past Hindu-Muslim clashes, particularly the deadly riots of 1989.</p><p>While the yatra will cover several districts in the coming days, it has drawn criticism from opposition parties like the RJD. Allies such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have also expressed concerns about potential communal tensions.<br><br>The BJP's stance on the yatra has been mixed with state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal saying he was unaware of the programme and emphasised the party's motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas."</p><p>However, party national spokesman Ajay Alok remarked, "As a senior BJP leader and Union Minister, Giriraj Singh has a commitment to his faith, and he is fulfilling that."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>