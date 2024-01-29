JOIN US
Ideologies of RSS, BJP spreading violence, hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a public rally here as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said people belonging to different religions and castes are fighting during the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 07:52 IST

Kishanganj (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country.

Addressing a public rally here as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said people belonging to different religions and castes are fighting during the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

"The ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country. We want to open Mohabbat Ki Dukan in Nafrat Ka Bazaar", he remarked.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi entered Bihar through Kishanganj this morning.

India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBiharNDAUPALok Sabha Elections 2024

