I.N.D.I.A bloc will disintegrate before 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) formed in 2021 is a faction of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The faction has Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, as the only member in Parliament.

The rest five MPs of LJP are in the LJP (National) headed by Union minister and Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is Chirag Paswan's uncle.

Both the groupings are in the NDA.