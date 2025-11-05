<p>Purnea: The elder brother of a JD(U) leader and his wife and daughter were found dead in their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The bodies were recovered from their house in the European colony under the Kehat Police Station limits on Tuesday night, a senior officer said.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi and daughter Tanu Priya, Purnea Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar said.</p>.Telangana: Patient presumed dead, found alive in mortuary.<p>According to residents, one of the deceased was the elder brother of local JD (U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, he said.</p><p>“Soon after receiving the information about the dead bodies found in the house, a police team reached the spot. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death," the SDPO said.</p><p>Forensic experts are collecting evidence from the spot, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.</p><p>"Locals claimed that Naveen Kushwaha was very popular in the locality and he had previously contested Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls," another officer said.</p>