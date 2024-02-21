JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari resigns as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 08:05 IST

Follow Us

Patna: JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari has resigned from the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.

According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.

Hazari, a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency, had been holding the deputy speaker's post since March, 2021.

It was not immediately known why the senior leader, who was formerly a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, gave up the post.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 February 2024, 08:05 IST)
India NewsBiharJD(U)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT